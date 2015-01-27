MUMBAI Jan 27 Indian shares hit a record high for a fifth consecutive session on Tuesday after a deal that could open the door for U.S. companies to build nuclear reactors in the country boosted firms expected to benefit such as Larsen & Toubro.

Shares were also helped later in the session by a rally in Maruti Suzuki, which rose as much as 2.7 percent to a record high, after adjusted EBITDA margins came in broadly in line with estimates.

The broader NSE index rose for an eight consecutive session, matching its winning streak in mid-July. It closed 0.85 percent higher at 8,910.50, closing above the 8,900-mark for the first time. Earlier in the day, it had hit a record high at 8,925.05.

The BSE index closed higher 1 percent at 29,571.04, after gaining as much as 1.16 percent to hit a record high of 29,618.59. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)