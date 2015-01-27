MUMBAI Jan 27 Indian shares hit a record high
for a fifth consecutive session on Tuesday after a deal that
could open the door for U.S. companies to build nuclear reactors
in the country boosted firms expected to benefit such as Larsen
& Toubro.
Shares were also helped later in the session by a rally in
Maruti Suzuki, which rose as much as 2.7 percent to a
record high, after adjusted EBITDA margins came in broadly in
line with estimates.
The broader NSE index rose for an eight consecutive
session, matching its winning streak in mid-July. It closed 0.85
percent higher at 8,910.50, closing above the 8,900-mark for the
first time. Earlier in the day, it had hit a record high at
8,925.05.
The BSE index closed higher 1 percent at 29,571.04,
after gaining as much as 1.16 percent to hit a record high of
29,618.59.
