MUMBAI, March 5 Indian shares edged up on
Thursday in a volatile session as consumer and healthcare stocks
such as Sun Pharmaceutical Industries rose with
investors favouring defensive bets, though losses in telecoms
and banks capped gains.
Shares fell short of record highs hit on Wednesday. The NSE
index gained 1.05 percent this week, marked by the
disclosure of a historic agreement introducing inflation
targeting to India and an unexpected interest rate cut by the
central bank.
Sentiment was hit as regional markets slipped after Wall
Street continued to pull back from record highs ahead of
Friday's closely-watched U.S. jobs data and prior to the
European Central Bank's policy meeting later on Thursday.
Indian markets will be closed on Friday for a public
holiday.
"Markets are consolidating at this level," said Deven
Choksey, managing director, KR Choksey Securities, adding the
Nifty was likely to trade in a 500 point range between 8,700 and
9,200 in the medium term.
The benchmark BSE index gained 0.23 percent to
29,448.95, while the broader NSE index rose 0.17 percent
to 8,937.75. The BSE index gained 0.78 percent this week.
Healthcare and consumer stocks rose as investors preferred
to add defensive stocks to their portfolios. Sun Pharma gained
3.2 percent and Hindustan Unilever added 2.6 percent.
However, telecom stocks fell with Bharti Airtel
lower 0.95 percent and Idea Cellular down 4.1 percent
after the government said it received bids worth $9.9 billion in
the latest auction of radio wave frequencies for telecoms
network.
Cairn India fell to a one-month low after the
company cut its FY16 capex to $500 million from $1.2 billion.
(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)