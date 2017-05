MUMBAI, March 9 Indian shares fell as much as 2 percent on Monday and were heading towards their biggest single-day drop in three months as stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data raised expectation that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates sooner than previously thought.

The NSE index fell as much as 2.04 percent, while the benchmark BSE index dropped as much as 2.05 percent. Both indexes were headed for their biggest daily falls since Jan. 6.

Losses tracked falls in regional shares, with the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 1.17 percent. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)