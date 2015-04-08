BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
MUMBAI, April 8 Indian shares rose on Wednesday, marking their highest close in three weeks, led by gains in resources stocks such as Coal India and Reliance Industries.
Coal India climbed 5.8 percent on reports that the government has lifted the cap on the company's e-auction sales.
Reliance Industries surged about 4 percent, marking its biggest daily gain since March 3.
The 30-shares BSE index rose 0.67 percent while the 50-shares NSE index gained 0.62, closing at their highest level since March 17.
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain