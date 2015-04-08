MUMBAI, April 8 Indian shares rose on Wednesday, marking their highest close in three weeks, led by gains in resources stocks such as Coal India and Reliance Industries.

Coal India climbed 5.8 percent on reports that the government has lifted the cap on the company's e-auction sales.

Reliance Industries surged about 4 percent, marking its biggest daily gain since March 3.

The 30-shares BSE index rose 0.67 percent while the 50-shares NSE index gained 0.62, closing at their highest level since March 17.

For stocks see (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)