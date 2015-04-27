MUMBAI, April 27 India's broader NSE index fell below its 200-day moving average for the first time in nearly 15 months, led by declines in blue-chip stocks on continued worries about retrospective taxes and lower-than-expected January-March earnings so far.

The 50-shares NSE index declined as much as 0.76 percent to break its 200 day moving average of 8,254.17 for the first time since Feb. 6, 2014, on Monday.

The benchmark BSE index also fell as much as 0.6 percent.

Both the indexes are also heading towards their lowest close since Jan. 8 2015 and their eighth day of falls in nine. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)