MUMBAI May 7 Indian shares fell more than 1 percent on Thursday, on track to close at their lowest level nearly 6-1/2 months on continued selling by foreign investors on worries over retrospective taxes and a delay in land acquisition bill.

The share market has lost nearly 12 percent since hitting a record high in March. The declines came amid sales of $2 billion of shares by investors in the last 14 sessions, excluding the amount raised from Daiichi Sankyo's stake sale in Sun Pharmaceuticals, according to depository data.

Falls also tracked Asian stocks, led by losses on Wall Street, while a rise in euro zone debt yields amid a global bond rout kept the euro near a two-month peak versus the dollar.

The benchmark BSE index lost as much as 1.1 percent, heading towards its lowest close since Oct. 20, 2014, while the NSE index fell as much as 1.2 percent, on track to close at its lowest level since Oct. 27, 2014. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)