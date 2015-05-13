MUMBAI May 13 India's benchmark BSE index gave up early gains of 1.6 percent on Wednesday on continued concerns over delay in key land acquisition reforms and about retrospective taxation of foreign investment.

HSBC downgraded Indian stocks to "underweight" from "overweight", citing slowing earnings growth, little room for rate cuts and potential negative impact from an unusual weather due to El Nino.

The BSE index was down 0.1 percent, while the broader NSE index was up 0.2 percent.

