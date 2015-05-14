MUMBAI May 14 Indian shares fell more than 1
percent on Thursday, dragged down by losses in blue chips on
rising bond yields in Europe, while exporters were concerned
about the rupee's reversal from key 64 level on flows
ahead of key divestments.
India on Wednesday approved the sale of shares in state-run
oil refiner Indian Oil Corp and power producer NTPC
as part of its plan to raise $11 billion from asset
sales this financial year.
Pharmaceutical stocks also treaded water after drugmaker
Lupin's January-March earnings disappointed investors.
The BSE index fell as much as 1.1 percent, while
the broader NSE index lost 1.2 percent.
India VIX, a gauge of expected volatility in
Indian shares, surprisingly rose alongside shares on Wednesday,
amid worries about key land and tax reforms, and retrospective
taxation of foreign investors.
The volatility index was up 4.6 percent at 21.62 at 0402
GMT.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)