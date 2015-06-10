MUMBAI, June 10 Indian shares rose more than 1 percent on Wednesday with the broader NSE index snapping its seven-day losing streak after U.S. index compiler MSCI Inc delayed the inclusion of Chinese domestic shares in its emerging markets index.

The benchmark BSE index gained 1.36 percent, marking its biggest daily gain since May 13.

The NSE index rose 1.27 percent, marking its biggest daily gain since May 29.

