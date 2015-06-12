MUMBAI, June 12 Indian shares edged higher in a choppy session on Friday, led by gains in Reliance Industries , but the market witnessed a third consecutive weekly fall on continued concerns over slowing reforms and weak monsoon.

Caution also prevails ahead of retail inflation and factory output data due later in the day.

The benchmark BSE index gained 0.21 percent for the day, but it fell 1.3 percent for the week.

The NSE index rose 0.22 percent. For the week it fell 1.5 percent.

Reliance Industries ended 1.6 percent higher after it gave a timeline for the launch of its long awaited 4G telecommunication services.

Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi