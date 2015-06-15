MUMBAI, June 15 Indian shares rose on Monday, bucking a softer trend in global markets as blue chips advanced on strong factory and stable inflation data, while value buying after three consecutive weekly declines also helped.

India's factory output grew more than expected in April, reaching a two-month high, and retail inflation edged up, while wholesale prices fell at an annual rate of 2.36 percent in May, easing concern over an economy facing the worst drought since 2009.

The benchmark BSE index ended 0.6 percent higher after earlier gaining as much as 1.15 percent during the day, while the NSE index rose 0.4 percent, marking their second consecutive session of gains.

For midday report see

For stocks see (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)