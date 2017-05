MUMBAI, July 14 Indian shares edged lower on Tuesday after worse-than-expected retail inflation data dented hopes of an interest rate cut by the central bank next month, but gains due to a landmark nuclear deal with Iran provided some support to stocks.

The BSE index ended down 0.10 percent, while the NSE index closed 0.07 percent lower.

