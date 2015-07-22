MUMBAI, July 22 Indian stocks marked their highest close in more than three months on Wednesday, driven by value-buying in beaten-down stocks, while the adoption of a select committee report on a key national tax bill in parliament also helped.

The NSE index gained 1.22 percent, while the BSE index ended the day 1.15 percent higher; their highest close since April 16.

