BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
MUMBAI, July 22 Indian stocks marked their highest close in more than three months on Wednesday, driven by value-buying in beaten-down stocks, while the adoption of a select committee report on a key national tax bill in parliament also helped.
The NSE index gained 1.22 percent, while the BSE index ended the day 1.15 percent higher; their highest close since April 16.
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain