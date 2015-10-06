MUMBAI Oct 6 Indian shares rose for a fifth consecutive session on Tuesday to mark their longest winning streak since mid-June as Tata Motors rose over optimism about its Jaguar Land Rover unit, while other blue-chips tracked gains in regional markets.

However, bigger gains were muted as benchmark indexes saw technical resistance at their respective 200-day exponential moving average, while profit-taking also weighed.

India's benchmark BSE index rose 0.55 percent to 26,932.88 points, while the broader NSE index advanced 0.41 percent to 8,152.90 points.

Both indices had earlier hit their highest intraday level since Aug. 21.

For full stock coverage: (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Rafael Nam; Editing by Sunil Nair)