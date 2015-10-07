MUMBAI Oct 7 Indian shares rose for a sixth consecutive session on Wednesday as oil explorers such as ONGC rose, tracking a rebound in crude prices, while auto makers such as Mahindra & Mahindra gained on hopes the upcoming festive season would boost sales.

The benchmark BSE index rose 0.38 percent to 27,035.85. The broader NSE index added 0.3 percent to 8,177.40. Both indexes earlier hit their highest since Aug. 21.

Oil and Natural Gas Corp rose 4.2 percent, while Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd added 1.9 percent.

