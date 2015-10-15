MUMBAI Oct 15 Indian shares rose nearly 1 percent on Thursday to post their first gaining session in four, as consumer demand-related firms such as Maruti Suzuki rose on hopes for a surge in sales during the coming festive season.

Maruti Suzuki shares rose 3 percent. Meanwhile, Tata Motors Ltd surged 8.2 percent, after unit Jaguar Land Rover reported a better-than-expected 3 percent sales growth for September.

The broader NSE index rose 0.88 percent to end at 8,179.50, after losing a combined 1 percent over the previous three sessions.

The benchmark BSE index rose 0.86 percent to end at 27,010.14, after falling 1.1 percent over the previous three sessions.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Rafael Nam; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)