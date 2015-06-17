MUMBAI, June 17 Indian shares rose on Wednesday, marking their fourth straight session of gains, as investors bought defensive stocks such as Hindustan Unilever ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting due later in the day.

Gains were also helped by a rise in shares of India's second-largest company by market value, Reliance Industries , which increased 3 percent on continued optimism about the company's plans to start 4G phone services in December.

The benchmark BSE index and the NSE index rose 0.55 percent each, marking their highest close in a week.

For stocks see (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)