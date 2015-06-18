MUMBAI, June 18 Indian shares rose more than 1 percent on Thursday, marking their highest close in nearly 2-1/2 weeks, led by a surge in index heavyweight Reliance Industries for a fifth day, on optimism it would begin 4G phone services in December.

Gains also tracked higher Asian shares after the Federal Reserve signalled that interest rates would rise more slowly than markets had expected.

The benchmark BSE index gained 1.06 percent while the NSE index rose 1.03 percent, marking their highest close since June 2.

