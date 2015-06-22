MUMBAI, June 22 Indian shares rose more than 1.5 percent on Monday, marking their biggest daily gain in about 1-1/2 months as rate sensitive stocks advanced on hopes that improvement in monsoon may lead to an earlier-than-expected rate cut by the central bank.

The NSE sub-index for banks rose 2.54 percent marking its biggest daily gain since May 13.

Indian stocks also extended their gaining streak for a seventh consecutive session as investors snapped up risky assets on optimism that Greece and its international creditors will strike a last-minute deal that will see Athens avert default.

The BSE index gained 1.52 percent, posting its biggest daily rise since May 8, while the NSE index rose 1.56 percent, marking its biggest daily gain since May 11.

For stocks see (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)