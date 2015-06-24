MUMBAI, June 24 India's benchmark BSE index fell on Wednesday, to snap an eight-day winning streak, its longest advance in nearly five months, tracking sharp declines in European shares after Greece said international lenders had rejected its latest proposals.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has attacked the stance of "certain" creditors as "strange" because they rejected proposals presented by Athens to bridge a budget gap, a government official said on Wednesday.

The 30-share BSE index fell 0.47 percent, snapping its longest gaining streak since an eight-session rally to Jan. 27, while the 50-share NSE index closed 0.25 percent lower.

For midday report see

For stocks see (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)