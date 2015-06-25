MUMBAI, June 25 India's benchmark BSE index marked its highest close in a month on Thursday, as mortgage lenders such as Housing Development Finance Corp rose on hopes the government's push on housing would aid income.

The 30-share BSE index gained 0.6 percent, marking its highest close since May 22, while the 50-share NSE index rose 0.44 percent.

Both the indexes also marked their ninth session of gains in 10.

For stocks see (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)