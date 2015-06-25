BUZZ-India steel shares surge; govt makes local steel must for infra projects
** JSW Steel Ltd, Steel Authority of India Ltd , Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, Jindal Stainless Ltd, Visa Steel Ltd gain between 2.2 pct and 19.9 pct
MUMBAI, June 25 India's benchmark BSE index marked its highest close in a month on Thursday, as mortgage lenders such as Housing Development Finance Corp rose on hopes the government's push on housing would aid income.
The 30-share BSE index gained 0.6 percent, marking its highest close since May 22, while the 50-share NSE index rose 0.44 percent.
Both the indexes also marked their ninth session of gains in 10.
Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee
** Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd gain as much as 8.7 pct to 296.55 rupees; posts biggest intra-day pct gain since May 2014