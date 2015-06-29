MUMBAI, June 29 Indian shares fell for a second consecutive session on Monday, marking their biggest single-day loss in nearly 2-1/2 weeks, as Greece looked set to default on its debt repayment this week, sparking concerns about foreign selling in emerging markets.

The indexes however recovered some of the lost ground after falling as much as 2.2 percent.

Global shares tumbled as investors priced in a growing risk that Greece will be the first country to leave the euro.

India's 30-share BSE index fell 0.6 percent, while the 50-share NSE index lost 0.75 percent, marking their steepest daily decline since June 11.

