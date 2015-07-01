MUMBAI, July 1 India's BSE index rose nearly 1 percent on Wednesday, to close above the psychologically important 28,000 level, its highest close in nearly 2-1/2 months, as state-run banks rose after the government's plan for a comprehensive package raised hopes of faster recapitalisation.

The NSE sub-index for bank stocks rose 1.56 percent, marking its highest close since June 1. State Bank of India gained 1.9 percent.

The 30-share BSE index rose 0.86 percent, marking it highest close since April 17, while the 50-share NSE index gained 1.01 percent.

For stock moves see (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)