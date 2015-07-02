MUMBAI, July 2 India's BSE index slipped on Thursday after earlier rising to its highest intraday level in nearly 2-1/2 months as software exporters fell after revenue warnings by rivals and eurozone worries led to concerns about June-quarter results.

The BSE sub index for software stocks fell 0.41 percent.

The 30-share BSE index fell 0.27 percent after earlier marking its highest daily level since April 20, while the 50-share NSE index lost 0.1 percent.

