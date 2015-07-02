BUZZ-India's Ambuja Cements hits 7-1/2-month high; to evaluate potential merger with ACC
** Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd jump as much as 9.1 pct to their highest since Sept 21, 2016
MUMBAI, July 2 India's BSE index slipped on Thursday after earlier rising to its highest intraday level in nearly 2-1/2 months as software exporters fell after revenue warnings by rivals and eurozone worries led to concerns about June-quarter results.
The BSE sub index for software stocks fell 0.41 percent.
The 30-share BSE index fell 0.27 percent after earlier marking its highest daily level since April 20, while the 50-share NSE index lost 0.1 percent.
For midday report see
For stock moves see (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
** Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd jump as much as 9.1 pct to their highest since Sept 21, 2016
May 5 Indian shares ended lower on Friday as banking stocks declined on profit-booking after the government tweaked rules to help tackle accumulated bad loans that are choking new credit and hurting economic growth.