MUMBAI, July 17 Indian shares ended marginally
higher on Friday, marking their highest close in nearly three
months for a second day, even as investors sold financial stocks
seeking more clarity on the government's decision to make
foreign holdings fungible.
The BSE index ended up 0.06 percent, while the NSE
index closed 0.02 percent higher, marking their highest
close since April 16.
For the week, the BSE 30-share index gained 2.9 percent and
the broader NSE index rose 2.98 percent.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by
Prateek Chatterjee)