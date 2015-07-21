MUMBAI, July 21 Indian shares fell nearly 1 percent on Tuesday after Sun Pharmaceutical Industries slumped more than 15 percent, its steepest daily decline, after the company warned that its sales in 2016 would be flat at best.

The BSE index ended down 0.84 percent, while the NSE index closed 0.86 percent lower, marking their biggest decline sine July 8.

