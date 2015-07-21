BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel gains on subscriber additions, Africa business
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
MUMBAI, July 21 Indian shares fell nearly 1 percent on Tuesday after Sun Pharmaceutical Industries slumped more than 15 percent, its steepest daily decline, after the company warned that its sales in 2016 would be flat at best.
The BSE index ended down 0.84 percent, while the NSE index closed 0.86 percent lower, marking their biggest decline sine July 8.
For the midday report, click
For stocks, see (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday