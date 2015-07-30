BRIEF-India cenbank says reserve money fell 10.6 pct y-o-y in week to April 28
* RBI says reserve money fell 10.6 percent year on year in week to April 28 versus growth of 11.9 percent year ago
MUMBAI, July 30 Indian shares rose on Thursday, posting their second consecutive session of gains, backed by strong earnings of Bank of Baroda and Dr Reddy's Laboratories while continued optimism over the proposed national tax bill also helped.
The BSE index ended higher 0.51 percent, while the NSE index closed up 0.56 percent.
For the midday report, click

* Says issued Basel III debt instruments worth 5 billion rupees on private placement basis Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pERWHu) Further company coverage: