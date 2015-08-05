BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharma slumps on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
MUMBAI Aug 5 Indian shares rose on Wednesday, marking their highest close in nearly two weeks, led by gains in software exporters such as Infosys Ltd, as investors seeking bargains bought into beaten down stocks.
The BSE index ended up 0.54 percent, while the NSE index rose 0.6 percent, marking their highest close since July 23.
** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 4.6 percent in early trade