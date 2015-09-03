Sept 3 Indian shares rose more than 1 percent on Thursday, snapping their three straight sessions of losses, as investors bought beaten-down stocks while upbeat U.S. markets overnight also improved sentiment.

The benchmark BSE index gained 1.22 percent, while the broader NSE index rose 1.37 percent.

