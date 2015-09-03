Indian shares flat, banks fall
May 9 Indian shares were flat on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd while banks erased gains from the previous session's rally.
Sept 3 Indian shares rose more than 1 percent on Thursday, snapping their three straight sessions of losses, as investors bought beaten-down stocks while upbeat U.S. markets overnight also improved sentiment.
The benchmark BSE index gained 1.22 percent, while the broader NSE index rose 1.37 percent.
For the midday story, click on (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
May 9 Indian shares were flat on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd while banks erased gains from the previous session's rally.
** Shares of Canara Bank fall as much as 4.1 pct in early trade to 378.80 rupees