MUMBAI Oct 1 Indian stocks edged higher on
Thursday, marking their third straight day of gains, led by a
rise in software exporters as Tata Consultancy Services
and Infosys gained after rival HCL Technologies'
revenue warning.
Drugmakers such as Lupin also rose on hopes of
better-than-expected earnings in September-quarter due to
favourable currency moves.
The benchmark BSE index ended 0.25 percent higher,
giving up most of its intra-day gains of 1.1 percent on
profit-taking.
The broader NSE index ended up 0.03 percent.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi in Mumbai; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)