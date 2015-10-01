MUMBAI Oct 1 Indian stocks edged higher on Thursday, marking their third straight day of gains, led by a rise in software exporters as Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys gained after rival HCL Technologies' revenue warning.

Drugmakers such as Lupin also rose on hopes of better-than-expected earnings in September-quarter due to favourable currency moves.

The benchmark BSE index ended 0.25 percent higher, giving up most of its intra-day gains of 1.1 percent on profit-taking.

The broader NSE index ended up 0.03 percent.

For a midday report, click (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi in Mumbai; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)