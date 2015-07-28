MUMBAI, July 28 Indian shares fell on Tuesday, with the BSE index marking its lowest close in more than a month, as investors were unwilling to make any risky bets amid weak corporate earnings and ahead of the central bank's policy review next week.

The BSE index ended 0.37 percent lower at 27,459.23, its lowest close since June 19, while the NSE index fell 0.29 percent.

For stocks, see (Reporting by Karen Rebelo; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)