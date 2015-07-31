MUMBAI, July 31 Indian shares ended more than 1 percent higher on Friday, led by banks on the government's plan to inject extra capital into state-run lenders struggling with bad loans, and as worries over corporate earnings eased.

The BSE index ended up 1.48 percent, while the NSE index closed 1.32 percent higher. Both indexes ended the week largely flat.

For the month, the BSE index gained 1.20 percent, while the NSE index added 1.96 percent.

For the midday report, click

For stocks, see (Reporting by Karen Rebelo; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)