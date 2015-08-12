BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel gains on subscriber additions, Africa business
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
MUMBAI Aug 12 Indian stocks fell more than one percent on Wednesday, closing at their lowest in more than two weeks, as uncertainty over the fate of a key nationwide tax bill and global volatility following devaluation of the Chinese yuan weighed on blue chips.
The BSE index ended 1.27 percent lower, while the NSE index shed 1.33 percent, their lowest close since July 28.
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday