MUMBAI Aug 14 Indian stocks rose nearly 2
percent on Friday with the NSE index recording its
biggest single-day gain in seven months on hopes that the rupee
would not decline as steeply as feared and the central bank
might cut rates in its September meeting.
The BSE index ended 1.88 percent higher, while the
NSE index gained 1.95 percent, its biggest single day
percentage gain since Jan. 15.
For the week, the BSE index closed 0.59 percent lower while
the NSE index lost 0.54 percent.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)