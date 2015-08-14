MUMBAI Aug 14 Indian stocks rose nearly 2 percent on Friday with the NSE index recording its biggest single-day gain in seven months on hopes that the rupee would not decline as steeply as feared and the central bank might cut rates in its September meeting.

The BSE index ended 1.88 percent higher, while the NSE index gained 1.95 percent, its biggest single day percentage gain since Jan. 15.

For the week, the BSE index closed 0.59 percent lower while the NSE index lost 0.54 percent.

For the midday report, click

For stocks, see (Reporting by Karen Rebelo; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)