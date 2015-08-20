MUMBAI Aug 20 India's NSE index fell about 1.5 percent amid global risk aversion, while Infosys declined on speculation that it may announce acquisitions which may weigh on its earnings.

The NSE index fell 1.44 percent, marking its biggest single-day percentage fall since July 27, while the BSE index ended 1.16 percent lower.

Infosys will make an announcement at 5 p.m., according to the company's website.

For more stocks on the move see (Reporting by Karen Rebelo and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)