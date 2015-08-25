MUMBAI Aug 25 Indian shares rose more than 1 percent in on Tuesday, rebounding from the multi-month lows hit in the previous session as regional markets rebounded despite continued fears that China's economy was risking a hard landing.

The broader NSE index gained 1.11 percent after slumping nearly 6 percent and hitting its lowest intraday level since October 2014 on Monday.

The benchmark BSE index rose 1.2 percent after hitting its lowest intraday level since August 2014 on Monday. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo; Editing by Rafael Nam)