MUMBAI Aug 27 Indian stocks gained more than 2 percent on Thursday, heading for their biggest daily gains in two weeks, as upbeat global equity markets sparked a wave of bargain-hunting ahead of the expiry of derivative contracts at the end of the session.

The BSE benchmark index gained as much as 2.11 percent and was up 1.8 percent as of 1335 India time (0805 GMT), heading for its biggest daily percentage gain since Aug. 14.

The broader NSE index rose as much as 2.14 percent and was up 1.8 percent.