Aug 31 Indian shares ended nearly 0.5 percent lower on Monday as concerns about a deficient monsoon and weak rupee curtailed optimism around likely strong GDP data due later in the day.

The benchmark BSE index closed 0.41 percent lower, while the broader NSE index fell 0.38 percent.

The BSE index lost 6.51 percent in August and the NSE index shed 6.58 percent, their worst monthly performance since November 2011. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)