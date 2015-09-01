BRIEF-Mysore Petro Chemicals recommends dividend of 1 rupee per share
* Recommended dividend of 1 rupee per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 1 Indian shares fell more than 2 percent on Tuesday to near their lowest in about a year after HDFC Bank lowered its base rate by a hefty 35 basis points, sparking concerns other lenders would follow suit, hurting margins in the sector.
Shares also tracked lower Asian and European markets after poor Chinese data saw fears about its economic health intensify.
The broader NSE index was down 2.2 percent at 1412 India time (0842 GMT), not far from levels last week when the index hit its lowest since August 2014.
The benchmark BSE index was down 2.1 percent.
Both indices lost over 6.5 percent in August, their biggest monthly decline since November 2011.
HDFC Bank was down 2.9 percent. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Rafael Nam)
May 4 The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 2 bids for 14.05 billion rupees ($218.92 million)at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees)