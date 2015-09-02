Sept 2 Indian stocks ended nearly 1 percent lower on Wednesday, recording their lowest close in over a year on global risk aversion stoked by weak manufacturing data from China, the United States and Europe.

The benchmark BSE index lost 0.95 percent to close at 25,453.56 points, its lowest close since Aug. 8, 2014.

The broader NSE index ended 0.88 percent lower at 7,717 points, its lowest close since Aug. 11, 2014.

(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)