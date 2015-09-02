BUZZ-India's IDBI Bank falls; cenbank starts 'corrective action' over bad loans
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday
Sept 2 Indian stocks ended nearly 1 percent lower on Wednesday, recording their lowest close in over a year on global risk aversion stoked by weak manufacturing data from China, the United States and Europe.
The benchmark BSE index lost 0.95 percent to close at 25,453.56 points, its lowest close since Aug. 8, 2014.
The broader NSE index ended 0.88 percent lower at 7,717 points, its lowest close since Aug. 11, 2014.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)
** Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, owner of the country's largest airline, IndiGo, fall as much as 3.4 pct