Sept 15 Indian stocks eased on Tuesday as weak Chinese markets amplified risk aversion ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting on interest rates this week.

Indian stocks offset initial slight gains from data showing consumer inflation easing to the lowest on record.

The benchmark BSE index closed 0.58 percent lower after earlier gaining as much as 0.2 percent.

The broader NSE index ended down 0.55 percent after earlier rising as much as 0.1 percent.

