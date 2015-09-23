BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
MUMBAI, Sept 23 Indian stocks snapped a two-day losing streak to end slightly higher as investors bought beaten-down bank stocks, but capped gains ahead of the monthly derivatives contracts expiry on Thursdsay.
India's broader NSE index ended 0.43 percent higher after rising as much as 0.91 percent earlier in the session.
The benchmark BSE index gained 0.67 percent at close, after gaining as much as 1.1 percent.
For a mid-day report, click (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain