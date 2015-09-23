MUMBAI, Sept 23 Indian stocks snapped a two-day losing streak to end slightly higher as investors bought beaten-down bank stocks, but capped gains ahead of the monthly derivatives contracts expiry on Thursdsay.

India's broader NSE index ended 0.43 percent higher after rising as much as 0.91 percent earlier in the session.

The benchmark BSE index gained 0.67 percent at close, after gaining as much as 1.1 percent.

