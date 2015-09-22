MUMBAI, Sept 22 Indian shares fell more than 2 percent on Tuesday, tracking a steep fall in European equities and as sentiment turned cautious ahead of the expiry of monthly derivatives contracts later this week.

Both the benchmark BSE index and the broader NSE index lost 2.07 percent each. The indexes gained as much as 0.56 percent each earlier in the session.

U.S. index futures were also trading lower, signalling a weak start for Wall Street. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)