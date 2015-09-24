MUMBAI, Sept 24 Indian shares ended slightly higher on Thursday as derivatives expiry, a long weekend and the central bank's credit policy meeting next week deterred investors from building large positions.

The broader NSE index ended 0.29 percent higher, while the benchmark BSE index gained 0.16 percent.

Both indexes posted their first weekly decline in three. The NSE index lost 1.42 percent and the BSE index shed 1.36 percent this week.

Indian markets will be closed on Friday for a local holiday.

(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)