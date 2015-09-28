MUMBAI, Sept 28 Indian stocks ended nearly 1
percent lower on Monday in a late selloff sparked by wobbly
European markets and caution a day ahead of the central bank's
policy meet.
The benchmark BSE index ended 0.95 percent lower
while the NSE index fell 0.93 percent, slipping below
the key 7,800 mark. Both indices were trading only marginally
lower earlier in the session but marked their lowest close since
Sept. 11.
Investors were also spooked by Europe, where stocks fell on
fresh fears over miner Glencore's ability to withstand
a metals price slump and an end to deal talks between Vodafone
and Liberty Global
For a midday report, click
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)