A man looks at a screen across the road displaying the election results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI The BSE Sensex and Nifty hit a record high for a sixth consecutive session on Wednesday before succumbing to profit-taking as blue chips, including lenders, rose on hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve could take a dovish stance in its post-meeting statement later in the day.

NSE's volatility index, the Indian equivalent of the VIX fear gauge, surged 9.6 percent ahead of Fed's policy statement at 1400 GMT.

The broader Nifty rose for a ninth consecutive session, matching its winning streak in March-April 2014. It closed 0.04 percent higher at 8,914.30. Earlier in the day, it hit a record high of 8,985.05.

The BSE Sensex closed lower 0.04 percent at 29,559.18, after gaining as much as 0.73 percent to a record high of 29,786.32.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)