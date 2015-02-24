A man looks at a screen across the road displaying the election results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI The BSE Sensex edged up 0.1 percent to end a two-session losing streak as investors favoured defensive stocks such as ITC Ltd (ITC.NS) ahead of an event-heavy week, although broader gains were capped as lower oil prices hit some energy firms.

Investors are bracing for a busy second half of the week with the government due to unveil the railway budget on Thursday, followed by its economic survey on Friday, and the fiscal 2015/16 budget on Saturday.

The BSE Sensex closed 0.1 percent higher at 29,004.66, while the broader Nifty ended up 0.08 percent at 8,762.10.

ITC gained 1.4 percent, while Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) fell 1.2 percent.

(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)