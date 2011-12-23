MUMBAI, Dec 23 Indian shares are expected
to start higher on Friday as investors cover their short
positions ahead of the expiry of monthly contracts next week.
Kishor Ostwal, chairman and managing director at CNI
Research, said some foreign funds are also expected chase
bargains after the market fell nearly 11 percent since the start
of November.
Telecom carriers Bharti Airtel and Idea Cellular
are likely to fall after India's telecoms ministry
said it would tell carriers they would not be allowed to offer
3G services outside their licensed zones through roaming
agreements with each other..
Bharti, Idea as well as Vodafone's India unit
currently provide 3G services beyond their licensed zones
through roaming pacts.
Asian stocks edged up on Friday, as signs of a strengthening
U.S. economy encouraged a modest year-end rally in riskier
assets.
By 0240 GMT, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific
shares outside Japan was trading up 1.2 percent,
while the Nifty India stock futures in Singapore were up
0.4 percent, pointing to a higher opening for the domestic
market.
The main 30-share BSE index rose 0.8 percent on
Thursday with sentiment helped by gains in European markets
though investors were cautious because of domestic economic
concerns and government policy inaction.
STOCKS TO WATCH
* HDFC Bank after the private-lender said it would
raise interest rates on non-resident savings deposits to 9
percent from 3.82 percent from Friday.
* MBL Infrastructures Ltd after the company said
it won projects totalling 3.2 billion rupees.
* ICSA India Ltd after it said its board has
decided to pursue corporate debt restructuring program with
bankers.
* Punj Lloyd after the construction and
infrastructure company said its joint venture with Kenyan firm
Intex Costruction Ltd had won $54 million road project in the
African nation.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Indian rupee report
* Indian bond report
* Euro mostly steady, reaches new depths on Aussie
* Brent steady above $107, supported by U.S. econ data
* Asian shares up as U.S. data drives year-end gains
* Rally brings S&P closer to break-even for 2011
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
(Reporting by Aniruddha Basu and Ketan Bondre; Editing by
Ranjit Gangadharan)
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea...
S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan....
Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency..
Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds...
ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds..
Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe
DIARIES & DATA:
Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Eurostocks Week Ahead
TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General news Asia Macro data
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt
Indian rupee LME price overview