(Updates to mid morning)
* Sensex up 0.3 pct in choppy trade
* Brokerage CLSA cuts forecast for India GDP
* Bharti, Idea drop on 3G roaming pact restriction
* ABB rises after parent gets $900 mln Power Grid order
MUMBAI, Dec 23 Indian shares trimmed early
gains on Friday as growth worries resurfaced, while mobile
operators fell on rule changes that could hurt their earnings.
Brokerage CLSA cut its forecast for the country's GDP growth
to 6.7 percent for 2011/12 from its earlier projection of 7.3
percent, citing cyclical deceleration caused by high interest
rates, policy inertia and the adverse impact of global
headwinds.
On Thursday, the Reserve Bank of India governor said the
economy is poised to miss the central bank's growth forecast of
7.6 percent for 2011/12 and the inflation outlook is uncertain.
"We are likely to see topsy-turvy trade today, with no clear
direction," said Arun Kejriwal strategist at research firm KRIS.
"There is a possibility that we could correct and give up some
of the gains made over the last two days."
At 10:43 a.m. (0513 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index
was up 0.31 percent at 15,862.38, with 16 of its
components in the green. It rose 0.6 percent in early trade and
then briefly dipped into negative territory.
The index gained more than 4 percent in the past two days on
short covering, but is down nearly 11 percent since the
beginning of November.
Telecom carriers Bharti Airtel and Idea Cellular
fell more than 1 and 2 percent respectively after the
telecoms ministry said carriers would not be allowed to offer 3G
services outside their licensed zones through roaming agreements
with each other.
ABB Ltd, a unit of Swiss engineering group ABB
, rose 4 percent after its parent booked an order worth
more than $900 million from Power Grid Corporation to
supply a transmission system.
Energy giant Reliance Industries, which has the
heaviest weighting on the main index, rose 1.6 percent.
The 50-share NSE index was up 0.38 percent
at 4,751.75.
In the broader market, there were more than two gainers for
every loser on volume of 163.6 million shares.
Asian stocks edged up on Friday, as signs of a strengthening
economy in the United States encouraged a modest year-end rally
in riskier assets.
STOCKS ON THE MOVE
* Monnet Ispat and Energy rose as much as 8.65
percent to 389 rupees after the company's board decided to buy
back shares at a price of up to 500 rupees a share. The company
said it would spend 1 billion rupees for the buyback.
.
* Suzlon Energy rose more than 3 percent after the
wind turbine maker got new orders worth 9.35 billion rupees.
TOP THREE BY VOLUME
* Suzlon Energy on 6.78 million shares
* Jaiprakash Associates on 5.03 million shares
* IFCI on 4.03 million shares
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Indian rupee report
* Indian bond report
* Euro mostly steady, reaches new depths on Aussie
* Oil up on supply worry, supportive U.S. data
* Asian shares up as U.S. data spurs year-end bounce
* Rally brings S&P closer to break-even for 2011
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
(Reporting by Aniruddha Basu; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
(nandita.bose@thomsonreuters.com; 022-66367374; Reuters
Messaging: nandita.bose.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea..
S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan...
Australia/NZ.... India....... China....
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.
Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds..
ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds..
Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe
DIARIES & DATA:
Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Eurostocks Week Ahead
TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on: nTOPEQA]
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General news Asia Macro data
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt
Indian rupee LME price overview