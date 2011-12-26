(Adds quote, details, updates to close)
MUMBAI, Dec 26 Bargain buying sent Indian
shares up 1.47 percent in thin trade on Monday, led by gains in
software exporters, Reliance Industries and lenders,
as U.S. jobs and manufacturing data signalled underlying
strength in the U.S. economy.
Signs of strength in the U.S. economy tend to
encourage investments in riskier assets such as emerging market
stocks.
The main 30-share BSE index closed up 232 points at
15,970.75, with 27 of its components rising. The benchmark index
had closed 0.47 percent lower on Friday, ending a two-day rally,
on worries over domestic economic growth.
U.S., European and some Asian markets including Hong Kong
and Singapore were closed on Monday for Christmas holidays.
"In the short run, stocks are stretching their strength.
Given the current scenario, markets have started to look
somewhat expensive," said Gajendra Nagpal, chief executive
officer at Unicon Financial Intermediaries.
Nagpal cautioned the rally would be unsustainable until
India addresses its high fiscal deficit and inflation.
The federal government earlier said meeting its fiscal
deficit targets would be a challenge in a slowing
domestic economy and uncertain global environment.
India's fiscal deficit during April to October was 3.07
trillion rupees, or 74.4 percent of the full-year target.
Headline inflation has barely budged from above
9 percent for a year now, driven mainly by high food prices. Any
moderation in food is expected to give some relief on the wider
inflation reading.
Asia's third-largest economy will see inflation easing to
between 6 and 7 percent, said Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee
last week.
Software exporters were the top sectoral gainers, led by
bellwether Infosys that ended up 3.01 percent. Shares
in No. 1 software exporter Tata Consultancy Services gained 2.7
percent.
India's top mobile phone carrier Bharti Airtel
closed near its day's high of 4.3 percent
after the telecoms tribunal gave telecoms firms temporary
respite from a government ban on 3G roaming
pacts.
Idea Cellular also closed 4.38 percent higher.
Last Friday, the telecoms ministry told carriers they would
not be allowed to offer 3G services beyond the zones where they
have their own radio airwaves.
Electrical goods maker Havells India gained 3.5
percent, having risen as much as 4.3 percent, after it announced
an equal joint venture with China's Shanghai Yaming Lighting Co
to set up a lighting products plant in China, generating revenue
of $100 million in three years.
Energy major Reliance Industries ended 1.96
percent higher.
Foreign institutional investors have sold shares
worth $61 million this month until Thursday, data from the
capital markets regulator showed. In sharp contrast, they were
net buyers of a record more than $29 billion Indian shares in
2010.
The 50-share NSE index rose 1.38 percent to
4,779.00. In the broader market, there were 1.9 gainers for
every loser on total volume of about 354.5 million shares.
Asian shares slipped from a two-week high, while MSCI's
broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down 0.08 percent.
STOCKS THAT MOVED
* GVK Power and Infrastructure gained as much as
18 percent on a news report that it would sell 26 percent in its
airports business for 22 billion rupees to Changi Airports. GVK,
however, said it has not entered into any such agreement but is
exploring options to buy or sell stake in various business.
and
* Telecom operator Reliance Communications closed 3.5
percent higher on a newspaper report that the company was in the
final stages of talks with private equity firms Carlyle
and Blackstone to sell its tower unit.
TOP 3 BY VOLUMES
* GVK Power with 27.7 million shares
* IFCI with 16.42 million shares
* Suzlon Energy with 14.6 million shares
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Indian rupee report
* Indian bond report
* Dollar selling likely next week on year-end adjustment
* Oil rises on supply worries, supportive data
* Japan, India shares gain in holiday-thin Asia
* Santa rally puts S&P 500 up for the year
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
